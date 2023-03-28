Kia on Tuesday revealed a full range of details for its upcoming EV9 electric SUV—including a Level 3 assisted-driving system and a digital store that will serve up extra-cost over-the-air feature upgrades.

The brand says that it’s targeting more than 336 miles for rear-wheel-drive long-range versions of the EV9, with its 800-volt charging capability enabling a 15-minute charge time to regain 149 miles of range. Both figures are for the European WLTP cycle; although given the way the ratings of Kia’s other E-GMP have translated, that suggests an EPA cycle potentially hitting the anticipated 300-mile mark in at least one version.

Two different battery packs are offered in the lineup. A base 76.1-kwh pack is offered only in a Standard rear-wheel-drive model, while the long-range and all-wheel-drive versions get a 99.8-kwh pack.

2024 Kia EV9

Kia says that the Standard model will get to 62 mph in 8.2 seconds in its more powerful version making 214 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the rear-wheel-drive Long Range, with 201 hp and 258 lb-ft, takes 9.4 seconds. All-wheel-drive versions are significantly quicker. With 379 hp and 443 lb-ft, they can accelerate to 60 mph in 6.0 seconds. With an additional Boost feature offered through the Kia Connect Store, it can accelerate to 60 mph in a quicker 5.3 seconds, with torque boosted to 516 lb-ft.

The Kia Connect Store is in itself new with the EV9. Unlike the EV6, the EV9 has full over-the-air update capability. But through this app store, owners will be able to purchase additional features and services on demand—like future Vehicle-to-Grid capability, Kia says. Initial models will offer a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability of up to 3.7 kw, allowing the vehicle to power appliances, camping accessories, and more.

2024 Kia EV9

Measuring 197.2 inches long, 78.0 inches wide, and 69.1 inches tall, on a 122.0-inch wheelbase, the EV9 fits right in alongside midsize gasoline SUVs such as the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, and Kia’s own Telluride—as well as the Rivian R1S. Kia plans on offering 19-, 20-, and 21-inch wheels, depending on the version or options. Wheels can change the way the whole profile of a vehicle is seen, so be prepared for the EV9 to take on a range of looks and purposes—like towing up to 5,000 pounds, for instance.

Although it surely has a lot of frontal area to push through the air, the EV9 has an impressive aerodynamic coefficient of just 0.28. That’s thanks to a sculpted underbody cover that has a convex shape at the front and concave shape at the rear. Aerodynamic wheels help too, as do air curtains built into the front bumper.

2024 Kia EV9 2024 Kia EV9 2024 Kia EV9

Kia says that the EV9 will introduce the brand’s Highway Driving Pilot system, harnessing 15 sensors, including two lidar units. With that, it’s capable of “intelligent, proactive, real-time assistance” in various conditions plus taking over the role of driver in some conditions, allowing the driver “to temporarily take a break from controlling the vehicle.”

Alongside that system, the EV9 offers a remote parking assist feature and a full suite of active-safety features. There’s also a second-generation digital key system that allows smartphones to be identified even when they’re in a handbag. And depending on the version, you can get massaging seats and 14-speaker Meridian sound.

2024 Kia EV9

As revealed earlier this month, the 2024 Kia EV9 design borrows much from the 2021 EV9 Concept—and that’s a good thing. The EV9 will be offered in six- and seven-seat configurations. But it goes beyond that as there are four different configurations of the second row available, including a three-seat bench, relaxation (reclining) seats, and a pair of seats that swivel to the side (for access) or to the rear to facilitate a meeting or lounging space. As Kia has said, those in the third row get cupholders and charge points.

The EV9 also realizes Kia’s sustainability vision outlined in 2021, with a range of plant-based materials made from corn, sugar cane, and natural oils. The company plans to boost the portion of recycled plastics to 20% of the plastic total by 2030.

2024 Kia EV9

And in this era of simplified EVs with limited build combinations, Tesla style, Kia appears to be going a different direction, toward more appearance options, more color combinations, and more chances for personalization. Kia suggests that there will be a wide range of them—including a sporty GT-Line model. The interior is offered in six different color combinations, for instance, and an available Lighting Pattern feature lets you use the space formerly thought of as the grille for your own lighting signature.