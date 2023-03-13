An electric pickup is in the Mitsubishi product plan. Hertz is pushing its EV expansion into oil country. We drive Lexus’ first electric vehicle for the U.S. And which states have the most registered EVs per capita? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, we found the first U.S.-bound fully electric vehicle from the Toyota luxury brand to be a conservative entry that tests that waters with limited driving range but a lavish cabin. Steer-by-wire tech—and a yoke—are on the way eventually.

Mitsubishi aims to make all of its models EVs, plug-in hybrids, or hybrids by 2035, and plans to launch nine electrified models over the next five years—including EVs enabled by an alliance with Renault and Nissan plus a Mitsubishi electric pickup.

Hertz is helping make the U.S. epicenter Big Oil a lot more electric, with the announcement that it plans to triple its EV fleet in Houston. The effort will add 2,100 EVs to the Houston fleet and an EV charging hub at the city’s Hobby airport.

And we took a look at the seven U.S. states that lead the nation in plug-in vehicles in 2022, each with more than 10 registered EVs per thousand people as recently summed by the DOE.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter