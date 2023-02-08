Lexus has announced pricing for its first electric vehicle for the U.S., the 2023 RZ 450e electric luxury crossover, just before it heads to dealerships later this month.

The RZ 450e comes in two different trim levels, Premium and Luxury, with both offered only in all-wheel-drive form. In Premium form, the RZ 450e, as it’s badged, costs $59,650, including the $1,150 destination fee. That’s with 18-inch wheels; adding 20-inch wheels props up the price by $1,240. RZ 450e Luxury versions cost $65,150.

While hardly a bargain, this EV lands on the pricey side of a growing field of luxury-brand EV crossovers that would best be described as compact by U.S. standards.

For instance, the Audi Q4 E-Tron starts at $50,995 in base form, ramping up to a peak $64,095 in Q4 50 E-Tron Prestige form. The Genesis GV60 starts at $59,985 for the Advanced, with top Performance GV60 versions costing $68,985. And the 2023 Volvo C40 starts at $56,395, with the top-trimmed Ultimate-package version adding up to around $62,500.

The RZ is also right around the price of the Tesla Model Y. At present—and we have to emphasize that, in this era of volatile Tesla prices—the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor starts at $56,380, with the Performance at $59,380.

Standard features on the RZ include dual-zone climate control with a smog sensor, synthetic leather upholstery, power front seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, and a power tailgate with kick-sensor activation. Infotainment details include a wireless smartphone charger, 10-speaker audio, five USB-C ports, satellite radio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wifi hotspot capability through AT&T with integrated Apple Music and Amazon Music compatibility.

On the Premium model, a $200 Cold Weather package adds headlamp washers and a windshield wiper deicer; another $175 you can get a radiant front knee heater. A $1,425 Technology package adds a 10-inch head-up display, advanced park functionality, and a digital key system allowing owners to simply use a smartphone (if they have a subscription to Remote Connect, which is available for a three-year trial).

The Luxury model steps up to a Dynamic Sky roof ($550 option) and offers 20-inch dark metallic alloys as a no-cost option. It adds a power-adjustable steering column, card-key entry,

Across the lineup, Lexus also points to the RZ’s Safety System 3.0 suite of active-safety tech, adding all-speed adaptive cruise control, full-speed automatic emergency braking, and various other alert systems and crash-avoidance smarts.

Individual options on the RZ include a digital rearview mirror, illuminated front badge, and 20-inch alloys. And there’s a long list of accessories for cargo and appearance. Add a bunch of those and it'll top $70,000.

The RZ is closely related to the Toyota bZ4X, and it was developed on the same e-TNGA platform that’s shared with the Subaru Solterra.

Although the future might bring different kinds of EVs to Toyota and Lexus, with Toyota more focused on pricing and efficiency and Lexus aiming for high range and performance, that’s not the case here. The Toyota bZ4X achieves 228 miles in dual-motor form, and 252 miles in its single-motor version.

Lexus still hasn’t locked in exact tech specs for the U.S. market, but it’s expected to come with a 71.4-kwh battery pack and dual-motor all-wheel drive, with a combined system output of 313 hp. A 7.0-kw onboard charger should get a full charge in the same 9.5 hours as the bZ4X, and DC fast-charging will get the battery pack from 0% to 80% in 30 minutes, Lexus says.

Lexus hasn’t confirmed final range and efficiency figures either, but it has said that the base version with 18-inch tires will be rated up to 220 miles.

And there’s one more item not yet mentioned in Lexus’ build tool or feature list for the U.S.: the steering yoke. Previewed to us last year as part of a sophisticated variable, steer-by-wire setup—and still eventually on the way for the U.S. at last check—the system is a mixed bag but far better than Tesla’s flawed system. After Tesla’s clumsy launch of a yoke in the Model S and Model X, perhaps Lexus is making sure its own tech goes over easy.