EV drivers of just a few models are getting a boost in their EV road-trip planning. A solar car has been crash-tested, and it’s blue skies ahead. And Lexus’ first U.S. EV has a price tag. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lexus has priced its first EV, the RZ 450e, which is arriving at U.S. dealerships soon, and while its $59,650 makes it no great value if range is your priority, it appears to load on the features and offer a lot of the luxury ambience those loyal to the brand see as a hallmark.

What’s shaping up to be the first mass-produced solar electric car—with solar panels integrated within all its body panels—has been truly put to the test. A Sono Sion crash-test found that the panels “behave as predicted,” the company says, with no additional risk to occupants or bystanders.

And Google claims that its Maps navigation now distinguishes between “very fast” chargers of 150 kw or higher and other chargers, as part of Google built-in. Provided Google has all the important data points—a point not yet proven—that would allow such vehicles a trip planner close to what Tesla provides. The tech giant originally claimed to be adding these details in 2018, so it’s been a long time coming.

