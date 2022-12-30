Rivian takes a look at the building blocks for its upcoming dual-motor electric trucks. Nio might have the most aerodynamic SUV ever. And we look at Lucid’s interface, and its continuous improvement, up close. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Lucid Air remains the technology leader among EVs, with astonishing range, power, and efficiency. And we just checked in with Lucid’s user interface, which has been given an invisible overhaul via software and over-the-air upgrades—and continues to improve, sometimes by the day.

Rivian this week previewed the drive modules for the dual-motor powertrain it plans to make the core of the lineup for its R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV. With one such drive unit at each axle in these trucks, dual-motor Rivian models will offer a “standard version,” or an “enhanced version” with a software-enabled boost to 700 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque. And it will be the only way to get the 180-kwh Max Pack battery.

And Nio has revealed the EC7, an “SUV coupe” with what Nio claims to be the lowest-ever coefficient of drag (0.23) for a production SUV—a trait that will certainly help maximize its range. But is it an SUV?

