The Lucid Air claims to break a new record for aerodynamic efficiency. EVgo is seeking Tesla traffic at its chargers. VW tallies its ID EV deliveries. And Porsche gives us an inside look at its PPE platform for premium models—starting with the Macan Electric. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The first Porsche electric SUV, the 2024 Macan Electric, will also be the model to debut the architecture known as PPE (Premium Platform Electric), which will also be the basis for future high-end models from Audi and Bentley. We looked at some tech points that distinguish this more flexible platform, set to eventually replace what underpins the Taycan and Audi Q8 E-Tron.

The Lucid Air Touring goes a claimed 425 EPA miles on a smaller battery pack than the Tesla Model S, the company disclosed Tuesday with the confirmation of a first delivery of this version. Further development has pushed the coefficient of drag below that of the Model S and EQS, Lucid claims, and even the base Air Pure, in dual-motor form, will go 410 miles. That still leaves room for the single-motor Pure, which may be the efficiency leader for the whole lineup.

Volkswagen claims to have reached 500,000 of its ID-family electric cars globally, a year earlier than originally planned—despite ongoing supply-chain issues. Although relatively few of those deliveries are in the U.S., a production ramp of the ID.4 at Chattanooga, Tennessee, may help get closer to the “EV for millions” claims leading up to the launch.

And the charging network EVgo seeks more Tesla drivers—by providing a “seamless” fast-charging experience at up to 250 kw via a CCS Combo 1 adapter. It’s also boosting the number of Tesla connectors, now called NACS connectors.

