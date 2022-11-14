Toyota has teased the 2023 Prius, but we’re still wondering what’s under the hood. A giant Georgia battery factory is focusing on what might help the grid. Congress could delay some of the U.S. sourcing rules holding back EV tax credits. And the Tesla connector is now called NACS. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla on Friday opened up its charging connector standard to other automakers and hardware makers, changing its name to the North American Charging Standard (NACS). Will that allow it to take a greater part in the federal EV charging network requiring non-proprietary charging systems?

Toyota has teased the redesigned 2023 Prius, which is due for a reveal this Wednesday, November 16. As the first fully new version of this efficiency icon since the arrival of the Tesla Model 3, will the Prius manage to forge a new standard for mileage, efficiency, and sustainability?

Bills recently introduced to the Senate and House of Representatives would delay U.S. assembly and sourcing rules for the EV tax credit enacted under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)—potentially allowing foreign-built EVs to receive the tax credit through 2025.

Norway-based Freyre last week confirmed a mammoth Georgia battery factory, dubbed “Giga America.” In this case, output won’t be focused primarily on electric vehicles but on energy storage as well as mobility.

