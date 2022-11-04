Saudi Arabia is getting its own electric vehicle brand, with help from Foxconn and BMW. Fisker is shopping around its platforms, and the possibility of emissions credit sales. And the Lucid Air Pure will soon be fully detailed—with Gravity SUV news to boot. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lucid is planning to show its more affordable Air Pure and Air Touring models for the first time, as part of the whole lineup of Air models, at an upcoming Nov. 15 event in Beverly Hills. And there it will also reveal more info about the upcoming Lucid Gravity SUV, it said.

Fisker reported that it’s exploring sharing its Ocean and Pear EV platforms with other automakers, as well as looking at future sales of emissions credits. The platform-sharing is unexpected, as Fisker has relied on partner firms for some stages of development, as well as manufacturing.

Saudi Arabia and Foxconn are launching an EV brand for the Middle East called Ceer, using some components licensed by BMW, the parties announced Thursday through Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). It aims to start making EVs in 2025 for the Middle East and North Africa.

