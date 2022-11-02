The Biden administration meets with industry on EV charger cybersecurity. Mercedes prices the EQE sedan and says it tops 300 miles EPA in some forms. World-first battery tech is making its debut in an electric minivan. And the upcoming electric pickup from Ram could be a leader in range, payload, and towing. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

An upcoming Ram electric truck will lead in range, towing, and payload, Stellantis said on Tuesday as part of a teaser of the truck and the Ram Revolution BEV Concept—now delayed to a January 2023 CES debut—that will preview this rival to the F-150 Lightning, Chevy Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, and Tesla Cybertruck.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed U.S. starting prices for the upcoming 2023 Mercedes EQE sedan, and the most affordable version, the $76,050 Mercedes EQE 350+, will get the lineup’s top range rating of 305 EPA miles, according to Mercedes-Benz but not yet EPA-confirmed.

The Biden administration convened last week with industry representatives to assess EV charging cybersecurity, ahead of best practices and potential industry standards. Charger hacks have been largely hypothetical so far, but the federal government needs to clarify which agency is even in charge of such standards.

Geely’s Zeekr brand for premium EVs—effectively a cousin to Volvo and Polestar—is going to debut a world first in a six-seat luxury electric minivan: cell-to-pack technology from the battery giant CATL. The Zeekr 009 uses silicon carbide tech and with the battery format’s energy density and efficiency it achieves 514 miles from 140 kwh on China’s CLTC cycle—still potentially more than 400 miles by U.S. standards.

