Sony and Honda have a new joint venture to build electric vehicles. And this morning, that venture released some big news: It plans to launch the new line of EVs in the U.S.—and build it in North America.

The U.S. launch for the new Sony-Honda EVs will be in 2025, with pre-orders starting then, the companies confirmed Thursday. Deliveries are due to start in early 2026.

Sales will start in Japan later that year, and Europe will follow, but as executives reportedly told several outlets the U.S. was chosen for its strong EV growth.

The joint venture, called Sony Honda Mobility Inc., “plans to manufacture its first product at Honda’s North American factory,” it said in the announcement. While that doesn’t clarify exactly where, as Honda has multiple factories in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Honda did just this week announce a $700 million investment to revamp several existing Ohio plants into a hub for EV production—with a nearby Honda-LG joint battery plant.

Sony Vision-S 02 concept Sony Vision-S 02 concept Sony Vision-S 02 concept

The vehicles are expected to follow closely to the format Sony has teased already over the past nearly three years with its Vision-S prototypes—the Vision-S sedan concept, and the Vision-S 02 crossover SUV. The 02 is a three-row, seven-seat vehicle not unlike the Tesla Model X, while the former is likely to size up closely versus the Tesla Model 3.

Sony's Vision-S sedan used some components from automotive supplier and contract manufacturer Magna-Steyr, although this joint venture likely brings core expertise back completely under the control of these two companies.

The projects have been unusual from the start. Sony originally insisted that the Vision-S was a mere concept car, but a year later showed that it was pushing ahead with development and public testing of the EV in Europe.

Sony Vision-S 02 concept

More recently, Sony suggested that the new EVs might be a valuable, money making content platform for the company, which spans into entertainment and gaming. The joint venture this morning hinted that the area will be a prime focus of the new company, saying that it will be building an open community, for other automotive industry partners, “to create new mobility entertainment.”

The initial model from the joint venture will be a premium offering, the company suggested—although less expensive models will be a possibility as the brand expands.