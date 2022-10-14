Polestar on Wednesday revealed the 2024 Polestar 3, which is a significant stage in the evolution of the Swedish EV brand. It's scheduled to go on sale in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2023, starting at $85,300 with destination.

The brand's first SUV, the Polestar 3 is twinned with Polestar parent Volvo's upcoming electric successor to the XC90, recently confirmed to be called EX90, set for its own debut Nov. 9. Both will be built at Volvo's South Carolina factory starting in 2024, although Polestar confirmed that initial units of the 3 will be sourced from Chengdu, China.

In contrast to the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, which originated as Volvo concept cars, the Polestar 3 is a true Polestar design, with styling inspired by 2020's Precept concept, which is set to become the Polestar 5 in 2025.

2024 Polestar 3

And while its Volvo EX90 platform mate will have three rows of seats, the Polestar 3 sticks with two rows. This will help differentiate the Polestar from the Volvo, and also allowed designers to add a sloping roof and pinched rear side glass, giving the Polestar 3 a sleeker appearance.

The Polestar 3 launches with a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain rated at 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. A $6,000 Performance Pack increases that to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft. Polestar quotes 0-60 mph times of 4.9 seconds for the standard version and 4.6 seconds for Performance Pack-equipped models, with a 130-mph top speed for both.

A 111-kwh battery pack with CATL cells will provide up to 300 miles of EPA range, according to Polestar. That's more than the automaker previously suggested, although estimated range drops to 270 miles with the Performance Pack, and a lower-range base model may also be in the works. A mechanical heat pump is included.

2024 Polestar 3

The Polestar 3 can DC fast charge at up to 250 kw, allowing for a 10% to 80% charge in 30 minutes, or 11 kw using a Level 2 AC source, which can complete a full charge in 11 hours. Bidirectional charging is also included, allowing the car to discharge power to run devices and tools.

A torque-vectoring system splits power between the rear wheels to improve handling, while air suspension can adjust damping every two milliseconds to suit conditions, Polestar said.

First-year vehicles will come with the Plus Pack and Pilot Pack as standard equipment. The Plus Pack includes features like a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system with 3D surround sound and Dolby Atmos capability, soft-close doors, a heated-steering wheel, a head-up display, and park assist, among other features.

2024 Polestar 3

The Pilot Pack adds Volvo's Pilot Assist driver-assist system. The Polestar 3 will also get an updated version of the Android Automotive OS infotainment system from the Polestar 2 and recent Volvo models.

After the Polestar 3, Polestar plans to launch a smaller SUV called the Polestar 4 in 2024, followed by the aforementioned Polestar 5 the following year. A production version of the O2 roadster concept, dubbed Polestar 6, is also expected in 2026.

Polestar is also developing its own core powertrain components that will distinguish the brand, and step up its performance, as it seeks to rival Porsche.