Honda shows its level of commitment to future EVs arriving mid-decade. BYD confirms details for EVs bound for Europe. And Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models will all get over-the-air update—and feature upgrade—capability within a few years. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai has announced that over-the-air update capability is coming to all Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia vehicles by 2025, with Feature-on-Demand offerings for some models adding a new revenue stream for Hyundai. It’s also shifting its EVs to two new modular platforms, one of which will allow a 50% range increase versus current EVs.

Honda and LG Energy Solution confirmed details of their joint-venture battery plant in Ohio, due to produce up to 40 gigawatt-hours annually for future Honda EVs. Honda is also making a complementary investment in surrounding plants in Ohio to form an EV manufacturing hub.

China’s BYD has confirmed pricing of its Atto 3 small crossover, larger Han sedan, and Tang three-row crossover for the brand’s European launch. All three BYD EV models for Europe will use BYD’s latest Blade battery, with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell chemistry, and the Atto 3 can fast-charge at 800 volts.

