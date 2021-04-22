Chinese automaker BYD has already built more electric cars than many established automakers, and now it's launching a new dedicated platform for its next generation of EVs.

The BYD e-platform 3.0 debuted at the 2021 Shanghai auto show with some impressive performance figures including, according to the company, up to 600 miles of range (likely based on the Chinese testing cycle), and 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

BYD is also promising 800-volt charging, which the company said will recover 90 miles of range in five minutes. BYD also expects a 10% decrease in power consumption over 62 miles, and a 10% increase in winter range over current EVs.

Some of this will be enabled by the Blade battery pack, which launched in the BYD Han flagship sedan last year in 65-kilowatt-hour and 77-kwh configurations. BYD has said it emphasized safety as well as performance with this battery, which will be standard in all vehicles based on the e-platform 3.0 architecture.

BYD Blade battery pack

The Blade battery pack uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which BYD spent more than a decade perfecting, and Tesla is now using in some Chinese-market Model 3 sedans.

Maximizing efficiency throughout the vehicle is likely to help with range as well. BYD said e-platform 3.0 vehicles will have shorter front overhangs and a low 0.21 coefficient of drag, with a long wheelbase to maximize interior space.

BYD was vague on details about the rollout of the new EV platform. A company press release mentioned a new "e" series, beginning with a model called EA1, but it was unclear if those vehicles will use the new platform.

The automaker did say that e-platform 3.0 will be "open to the entire industry," noting that it's already partnered with Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing on EV projects. The Toyota partnership is for China only, and focuses on joint research and development.