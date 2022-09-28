The 53-mpg Kia Niro Hybrid slots in well below $30,000. The 2023 Nissan Ariya starts around $45,000 but isn’t eligible for the EV tax credit. And Polestar is winding up for an October 12 reveal for its next model. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Polestar revealed a few more details regarding its upcoming, U.S.-built Polestar 3 electric SUV—including the confirmation of a 510-hp Performance Pack, clutch-based torque vectoring, an air suspension, and adaptive damping. The 3 is expected to be sized closely with models like the Tesla Model X and BMW iX but will diverge from the Volvo EX90 that shares some of its roots.

Nissan revealed a $44,485 base price for the 2023 Ariya electric crossover, with this form enabling an estimated 216 miles of EPA range. At the same time, it raised prices on the rest of the lineup for this model that hasn’t yet been delivered. As it’s built in Japan, the Ariya won’t be eligible for the federal EV tax credit.

The 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid has received a price hike with its full redesign; but at $27,785 it remains one of the most affordable high-mileage hybrids. It also now delivers even better gas mileage than before, at up to 53 mpg combined.

