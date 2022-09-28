Polestar on Wednesday confirmed that it intends to fully reveal its first SUV, called the Polestar 3, at an event on October 12.

The Sweden-based EV brand also confirmed a few more details about the fully electric SUV, due to be made in South Carolina in early 2023 and expected to be sized closely with the Porsche Cayenne.

An available Performance Pack will bump power from its yet undisclosed base level up to 510 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, according to the brand.

Teaser for Polestar 3 debuting in 2022

The Polestar 3 is “built on a new all-electric technology base, developed by and shared with Volvo Cars,” said Polestar, and it incorporates safety systems from Volvo plus Nvidia centralized core computing. That’s the SPA2 platform, and the Polestar 3 is expected to be related but far from identical to the upcoming Volvo EX90.

A dual-motor system will power the Polestar 3, with one motor in front and the other in back, with a bias to the rear wheels. Instead of a dual-motor setup at the back wheels like the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid, the 3 will have a dual-clutch system at the rear motor to provide torque vectoring and aid handling. It will also include an adaptive, dual-chamber air suspension with adaptive damping that can adjust to the surface or handling demands every two milliseconds.

Polestar has previously hinted that the 3 might start around $75,000. That would essentially align with the BMW iX and Audi E-Tron and, in its Performance Pack form it might undercut the BMW iX M60, Audi E-Tron S, and Tesla Model X Plaid.

2023 Polestar 3

Polestar noted in an earlier financial filing that it expects to sell 77,000 units of the 3 globally by 2025—a figure that comes close to Cayenne sales numbers.

Currently, the Polestar 2 electric hatchback is the brand’s only other available model, but it intends to launch a new vehicle every year for the next three years, starting with the Polestar 3.