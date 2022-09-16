The Honda CR-V Hybrid gets a price—and better gas mileage in some versions. Natural-rubber tires could be made from a sustainable crop in the U.S. And what’s the most aerodynamic production car in the world? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid earns 40 mpg, Honda has revealed—with the addition of a front-wheel drive model. Overall, in pricing announced this week, the hybrid is now positioned as the premium model in the lineup, although Honda hopes it will make up 50% of CR-V sales.

The Lightyear 0 solar-supplemented EV has been claimed to be the most aerodynamic production car in the world, based on official WLTP wind-tunnel testing. It outdoes even the GM EV1 and the Volkswagen XL1, two other production models from the past that were made in very small numbers.

And Bridgestone is turning to a desert shrub native to the American Southwest as a sustainable source of natural rubber for tires. Tires from the plans were already used in racing, and the company is aiming to commercialize this natural rubber in passenger vehicles by 2030—perhaps helping to offset concerns about microplastics in tires.

