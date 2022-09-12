Nissan approves a bidirectional charger that works with its warranty. Volkswagen shows an extra-rugged version of its ID.4 electric crossover. Some Ford and Lincoln plug-in models are getting automated lane changes. And Vinfast continues to keep pace. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Vietnam’s Vinfast has made the first 100 deliveries of its VF 8 electric crossover in its home market, the company reported Saturday. First U.S. deliveries of the model are due in December 2022, it maintains, amid evolving purchase and battery leasing details.

Nissan has at last approved a unit that can take advantage of bidirectional charging in the Leaf. According to Nissan the unit makes it the only all-electric passenger vehicle in the U.S. to supply power to the grid—although Ford beat Nissan with a factory-approved system that can disconnect during brownouts and back up the home.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E EV and Lincoln Corsair plug-in hybrid are among the first vehicles to get the updated version of Ford’s Bluecruise driver-assist system—or Activeglide in the Lincoln—that allows automated lane changes with a tap of the turn-signal stalk. The upgrade is part of additional driver-assist tech now standard in the 2023 Mach-E and an upgraded infotainment system in the 2023 Corsair Grand Touring.

And Volkswagen revealed a rugged, off-road-capable ID.4 concept. With more power, off-road wheels, and, it appears, more capability beyond rugged looks, VW might be gauging response to the possibility of a new model—or, perhaps, seeing how its MEB platform might work for upcoming Scout EV models.

