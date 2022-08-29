Hyundai’s Genesis luxury brand has announced that the Electrified G80 luxury sedan for the U.S. market will start at $80,920 and be offered in a single, very well-equipped configuration.

The Electrified G80 isn’t a hybrid, as some might suspect from the badge; it’s a fully electric version of the gasoline G80 sedan. It comes with dual 136-kw motors at the front and rear wheels. Its 87.2-kwh battery pack is packaged under the passenger floor. That enables an estimated EPA range of 282 miles, Genesis has said, although this hasn’t yet been confirmed on the EPA’s official site. A heat pump and battery heater should help owners get close to that number year-round.

The Electrified G80 is the second electric vehicle in the Genesis lineup, and it joins the smaller Genesis GV60 crossover that’s built on the E-GMP modular platform shared with the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and other upcoming models.

Genesis Electrified G80

Just as the gas G80, the Electrified G80 is built with a multi-link front and rear suspension, adaptive damping, and variable gear ratio steering, while active noise control helps keep the cabin quiet. A vast list of active-safety features includes full-range adaptive cruise control with a highway driver assist system, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic systems, and a smart parking feature. Inside, front seats are heated and ventilated, while those in back get sunshades (power for the rear window), and tech items including a head-up display, ambient lighting, wireless device charging, premium audio, and of course Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Electrified G80 can take advantage of 800-volt DC fast-charging, and with a 350-kw connector it can charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 22 minutes, according to Genesis. It also includes three years of 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America stations. Otherwise, its 10.9-kw onboard charger will allow a full charge overnight, and a Vehicle to Load (V2L) function will output up to 3.6 kw to power tools or appliances in a pinch.

Genesis Electrified G80

Genesis also confirmed that it will offer its EVs in more states starting in September. While availability is currently limited to “select U.S. retailers” in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, the brand will add Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington—oddly, leaving out Oregon for West Coast availability.

The Electrified G80 won’t be eligible for the revamped EV tax credit because its sticker price is well above the $55,000 cap for passenger cars. Its Ulsan, South Korea, final assembly, also disqualifies it and the GV60. But Genesis will have one upcoming EV, the Electrified GV70, that will be built in Alabama and might—if its price is under the $80,000 mark—qualify for the credit.

Genesis Electrified G80

The brand’s EV vision goes well beyond those three EVs, though. As hinted by last year's X Concept and the X Speedium Coupe teased last week, expect more EVs from the brand, as it pushes toward an fully electric lineup by 2030.