The Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid slots in at a lower price than the RAV4 Prime. We take a look inside the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. And the Dodge Hornet R/T attempts to give a sportier edge to plug-in hybrids. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

With a 30-mile electric range, all-wheel drive, and a performance-car flavor with plenty of muscle-car cues from the larger Charger—and a crossover style that at some angles harks to hatchback compact cars—the 2023 Dodge Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid plays a lot of different angles all at once.

Mercedes-Benz has provided a look inside its upcoming EQE SUV, before an October reveal for the exterior and the full vehicle. The five-seat SUV will be built in the U.S., and it’s both a counterpart to the Model S–sized EQE sedan and a smaller sibling to the seven-seat EQS SUV set to arrive later this year.

And pricing is out for the 2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid—just in time, it seems, for the model to fall off the list of qualifying vehicles for the EV tax credit. That said, the Sportage PHEV costs a little less than the RAV4 Prime but a little more than the Ford Escape and Hyundai Tucson PHEVs.

