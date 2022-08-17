Mercedes-Benz has teased the interior of its EQE SUV, the next model for its electric EQ range, ahead of its planned October 16 debut.

Slated to be built in the United States, the five-seat EQE SUV will follow the seven-seat EQS SUV that's set to arrive later this year as a 2023 model. As the name states, it will also be the SUV version of the Tesla Model S-sized EQE sedan that's also supposed to arrive in the U.S. later this year.

U.S.-market versions of the EQE SUV will get a standard 12.8-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen display and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, with the expansive Hyperscreen display from the EQE sedan and the EQS models likely available as an option.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Mercedes also promises the expected array of high-end materials, including aluminum and wood trim. Five color combinations will be available for the interior.

As for the exterior, based on spy shots the EQE SUV is expected to look like the larger EQS SUV, albeit scaled-down. That follows the pattern set by the EQE and EQS sedans.

Mercedes hasn't disclosed any specifications, but we can likely infer from the EQE sedan. In the U.S., that model will get a 288-hp single-motor powertrain in base form, and top out in 677-hp dual-motor AMG performance guise. The EQE sedan has a 90.6-kwh battery pack, but EPA range ratings haven't been released.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

The EQS and EQE SUV models will be made in Alabama, with locally sourced batteries. Vehicles will be assembled at the Tuscaloosa plant that currently builds gasoline Mercedes SUVs, with batteries supplied by a new facility located nearby.

With the EQE sedan slated to start around $70,000, the EQE SUV might start just below $80,000, so that with U.S. assembly, it might earn the federal EV tax credit under revised rules that place an $80,000 price cap on SUVs.

Before the EQE SUV arrives, Mercedes will bring the smaller EQB to the U.S.—with first deliveries likely happening by the end of this month.