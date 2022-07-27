Mini teases its electric design future. GM emphasizes that it’s truly ready to scale up EV production. And Faraday Future is up against a new challenge. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Faraday Future’s trajectory has been one, as it points out, of perseverance. And now It’s pointed out in a new filing that it will, after all, need more funding to produce its FF91 luxury EV yet this year.

GM announced a couple of major U.S. EV supply-chain deals yesterday that will shore up enough raw material to feed 1 million annual EVs for North America by 2025. That includes a deal for cathode active materials out to 2030 and covering about 5 million EVs.

The Mini Concept Aceman reveals a fully electric “modern interpretation of a crossover model” and ushers in a new design era for the BMW brand—which keeps to a more chiseled profile and flush surfaces on the outside, and a minimalist look inside that doesn’t take over the cabin with screens. No hints yet about where Mini is going with its electric drive systems, however.



