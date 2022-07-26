Some automakers have expressed concern about EV costs, but not Porsche. The German automakers claims EVs can be more profitable than its current gasoline models, according to Automotive News.

Ahead of a planned stock market listing later this year, Porsche is telling investors that exactly that, according to the report. But is there any substance to that claim, or is it just a way to mollify investors ahead of the listing?

2022 Porsche Macan

Porsche has already committed to an EV-centric future, with several new models in the works. Management expects that, by the end of the decade, eight in 10 vehicles sold by Porsche will be electric, and that EVs will account for half the luxury car market by 2031.

EVs are also tied to a recently-announced strategy to increase profits by moving further upmarket. Porsche recently confirmed a new electric SUV project, which would likely land above the Cayenne.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

Prior to that model's arrival, Porsche will launch an electric version of the smaller Macan. That's expected to effectively replace the gasoline Macan, which is currently Porsche's bestselling model. And the company confirmed earlier this year that it wants to build both its own proprietary charging network, and a fully electric version of its 718 sports cars.

With Taycan serving as an electric equivalent of the Panamera, that just leaves the iconic Porsche 911 sports car. Porsche is reportedly working on an electric 911 powered by solid-state batteries, but it's unclear if it will reach production. Porsche parent Volkswagen has said it sees solid-state tech for production cars arriving later in the decade.