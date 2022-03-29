An electric Porsche 911 powered by solid-state batteries is in the works, according to a recent report from German publication Manager Magazin (via Ecomento).

While the electric sports car will reportedly appear in some form later this decade, it's unclear whether this is a one-off experiment or something genuinely being prepared under research and development—or product development—channels.

We do know that Porsche parent Volkswagen has been longtime investor in solid-state battery firm QuantumScape, though. VW previously said it sees solid-state tech arriving later in the decade capable of getting an 80% charge in as little as 12 minutes. Perhaps that's the tech it's testing on the 911.

2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS

Solid-state cell tech can offer increased safety, a range of companies developing the tech have claimed. Recent Department of Energy research suggests that might not always be the case, however.

Solid-state batteries get their name from their solid electrolyte, which proponents claim is less prone to damage and overheating than the liquid electrolyte used in conventional lithium-ion cells. But a recent study conducted by the DOE's Sandia National Laboratories found that solid electrolytes can still fail under certain circumstances, such as when the battery is crushed, punctured, or when built-up pressure causes a reaction between internal oxygen and lithium.

2022 Porsche 911 GTS coupe

Regardless, several automakers have shown interest in solid-state batteries.

Toyota plans to first use solid-state technology in a hybrid—perhaps the next Prius—around the middle of the decade. But the regenerative braking and discharge demands are likely much heavier for a sports car like the 911 than for a Prius.

Nissan also recently announced it plans to use solid-state cells starting around 2028. BMW and Ford have invested in startup Solid Power, while Hyundai, Stellantis, and Mercedes-Benz have backed Factorial Energy.