The US Postal Service gives in to pressure and makes a major boost in the number of electric mail delivery trucks it’s ordering. The Porsche Taycan gets better range, plus a bunch of other updates. And Ford lays out the battery and supply chain pieces leading to a dramatic boost in EV production. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford this morning confirmed some of the battery and supply-chain details for how it intends to ramp up supply of electric vehicles—like the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E—to meet demand. The plan includes plans to “localize” 40 GWh of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell production and potentially put CATL’s cell-to-pack system to use.

With a software update, Porsche is bringing a range and efficiency boost to the 2023 Taycan, as well as some earlier Taycan models. It’s also bringing thermal management and charging improvements, as well as a range of infotainment features including wireless Android Auto, Spotify, and an improved charging-station search filter.

And the drama continues over the U.S. Postal Service and its next-generation delivery vehicles. On Wednesday, the USPS confirmed that it’s now seeking to make 25,000 vehicles fully electric. That’s half of its initial 50,000-vehicle purchase, and the announcement comes after many months of criticism from the White House, Congress, environmental groups, and the public.

