Volkswagen shifts its top U.S. executive over to Scout. Solid-state batteries could help give EVs a lighter carbon footprint. Hyundai is working on a cheap electric small car. And GM confirms electric police vehicles. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

This week’s reveal of the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV also included the confirmation that GM is working on “purpose-built” electric Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) models based on the Blazer EV SS performance version. With the Blazer a somewhat larger size than the Mach-E or Model Y, and a preliminary range of up to 320 miles, it might hit a sweet spot for what patrols need to go electric.

Solid-state batteries could cut the battery-related carbon footprint of EV batteries 24% with the technology alone, according to a new report from lifecycle analysts Minviro and commissioned by Transport & Environment. Figure in the use of sustainable materials and the reduction could jump to 39%.

Hyundai is working on an entry-level, $20,000 electric minicar for Europe, according to a top Hyundai Motor Europe executive. With the cheapest U.S. electric car the $35,295 Hyundai Kona EV, and the sub-$20,000 Hyundai Accent recently discontinued, we have to wonder if it might also be welcome in the U.S.

And Volkswagen has shifted its U.S. CEO over to lead the Scout electric truck and SUV brand. Although little has been yet said about the brand, its products, or its sales model, the move suggests that VW Group sees Scout as a big opportunity, not a niche effort. As part of the announcement, VW confirmed that across its brands it will offer 25 battery electric models in the U.S. by 2030.

