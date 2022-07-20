Volkswagen has tapped its top U.S. executive to lead the newly established Scout brand, the automaker announced late Tuesday.

Scott Keogh, who is president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, will become president and CEO of Scout, said the automaker, confirming again that the Scout brand will launch “all-electric pick-ups and rugged SUVs in the U.S. market.”

Pablo Di Si, who has led South American operations, will assume Keogh’s current position September 1.

Volkswagen says that by the end of the decade, the VW Group now expects to offer 25 battery electric models in the U.S. That’s across all of its brands, which include VW, Audi, Porsche, and others. VW also says that the Group will build up its U.S. engineering, R&D, and supply chain around EVs.

Audi of America president Scot Keogh with Audi e-tron quattro concept, 2015 Los Angeles auto show

The expanded announcement and appointment of Keogh, who formerly led an Audi sales revival and oversaw the launch of the E-Tron, then brought the ID.4 to the U.S.—including U.S. production starting this year—likely underscores two things for Scout: Firstly, that VW sees tremendous growth in the electric SUV market, and especially for a new, independent brand. And secondly, that it’s likely Scout will not be a niche brand.

The new brand has been moving quickly. In May, Scout was already reportedly looking for a U.S. factory site and reportedly aiming to incorporate commercial vehicles in its plan. Scout still has plenty of other questions left to answer, however—not just related to how its vehicles will be developed and whether they’ll be built on existing platforms, like MEB, but how they’ll be sold.