Volkswagen’s ID.4 is shifting to American-made and becoming more affordable. Porsche is working on a flagship electric SUV. And the Chevy Blazer EV will cover a wide range of wants and needs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV has been revealed, and it shares nothing except a name with the gasoline Blazer relaunched in 2018. Count on four trim levels, three battery packs, and multiple drive configurations instead, with a range of up to 320 miles.

Volkswagen has confirmed that the U.S.-bound 2023 VW ID.4 will be U.S.-built at Chattanooga, Tennessee. The new model year also marks the introduction of a 62-kwh battery pack, with one version still expected to start close to $36,000.

And Porsche already is working on a fully electric version of its Macan compact SUV; but on Monday it revealed that it’s working on “a new luxury, all-electric SUV model”—hinting that this might be an electric SUV flagship, perhaps equivalent to the Cayenne. _______________________________________

