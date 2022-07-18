Polestar tips on pricing for its Model X-sized Polestar 3. Vinfast opens California stores. Mini teases the possibility of an electric convertible. And Ford is recalling a lot of late-model hybrids over what only sounds like part of a potential remedy. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles—including Hybrid versions of the Ford Maverick and Ford Escape, as well as plug-in hybrid versions of the Lincoln Corsair—over concerns of engine-compartment fires after an engine failure. It relates to the vehicles’ active grille shutters and lower shielding, but Ford hasn’t clarified why the engine failures are happening in the first place.

The Polestar 3 electric SUV might start around $75,000, according to the hint from the company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath last week. If the model focuses on performance at the entry level, that could dramatically undercut higher-priced performance models such as the BMW iX M60, Audi E-Tron S, and Tesla Model X.

Vietnam’s Vinfast isn’t like other startups, and it continues to move faster than most of them. The EV maker with big aims just opened its first six U.S. retail stores, in California, and announced $1.2 billion in incentives from North Carolina for a planned factory in the state.

Thought about the possibility of a fully electric convertible? There isn’t a single passenger car that fits that definition in the U.S. right now—although Mini has teased the possibility in a one-off Mini Cooper SE Convertible that it’s showing off at a U.S. event for Mini enthusiasts.

