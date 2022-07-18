The Polestar 3 electric SUV could undercut some potential rivals in price when it launches in early 2023, according to a new report.

Speaking at the Automotive News Europe World Congress, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said the Polestar 3 will be priced between 75,000 euros and 110,000 euros. With the current dollar-to-euro parity, that also means it would start at around $75,000 in the United States.

Polestar has said it will focus on performance, and this pricing would undercut the BMW iX M60, Audi E-Tron S, and Tesla Model X, which are among the sportiest of the current crop of electric luxury SUVs. That's assuming the Polestar 3 delivers on its performance promises in base form. We'll have a better idea when the 3 is fully unveiled this October (order books are expected to open then as well).

2022 Polestar 3

But Polestar considers the Porsche Cayenne to be the 3's true rival, and this price range would align it closely with the Porsche SUV. Polestar also reportedly expects to sell 77,000 units annually by 2025 (globally), which comes close to current Cayenne sales numbers.

Those vehicles will be built at Polestar parent Volvo's factory near Charleston South Carolina, alongside gasoline and electric versions of the next-generation Volvo XC90 SUV. The SPA2 platform that will underpin all three variants provides the necessary flexibility for them to be manufactured together in the same facility.

Volvo has announced that it will also build battery packs locally in South Carolina. That might be different for Polestar, however, as the brand has said that it's developing its own motors, batteries, and architecture for future models.