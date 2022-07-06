Jaguar plans to shift its EVs upmarket. It’s time to put money down if you want to be one of the first with a Fisker Ocean. Could a boost to the LFP chemistry heighten its popularity? And if you want to take full advantage of the EV tax credit on Toyota and Lexus plug-in models, make plans now. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Toyota has confirmed it’s true. Its plug-in hybrid and EVs in recent months were enough to trigger its phaseout period for the federal EV tax credit. That means Toyota and Lexus plug-in models will be able to claim the full amount of the credit—up to $7,500—until October 1, while the credit fades away completely October 1, 2023.

With the production start for the Fisker Ocean EV only about four months away, Fisker has asked for an additional $5,000 from reservation-holders who want to lock in one of the 5,000 spots for the $68,999 Ocean One launch edition. Contrary to reports elsewhere, Fisker clarified to Green Car Reports that this is an actual down payment on the vehicle. Those holding out for the $37,499 Ocean Sport or other versions have no need to up the ante.

Jaguar is planning to completely revamp its lineup with a trio of electric luxury crossovers due to start arriving in 2025, according to a report citing industry intelligence. It's part of a shift to be more exclusive and upmarket.

China’s GAC has revealed a “super iron” LFP battery, with the claim of a 20% boost in energy density by volume versus conventional LFP cells. Could it help the chemistry break through to new markets like the U.S., or new types of products?

_______________________________________

