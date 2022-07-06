Jaguar will revamp its lineup with a trio of electric crossovers scheduled to launch in 2025, according to a new Autocar report.

The three new crossovers will use a common platform called Panthera, which was first mentioned by Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré in an interview with the same publication earlier this year. With these new models, Jaguar aims to become a more exclusive manufacturer building just 50,000 to 60,000 vehicles per year, and competing with the likes of Bentley, the report said.

The lineup will reportedly consist of a smaller crossover with three-door and five-door body styles treated as different models, priced at the equivalent of $95,000 to $107,000 at current exchange rates. That's already a big step up from the roughly $70,000 base price of the current Jaguar I-Pace.

2022 Jaguar I-Pace

These models will be offered with single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrains, and will be previewed by a concept debuting at an auto show in late 2024, the report said.

A flagship model on a nearly 8-inch-longer wheelbase will start at the equivalent of $143,000 and could break the $200,000 barrier in expected SVR performance guise, according to the report.

Expected to support 800-volt charging, cloud connectivity, and advanced driver-assist tech, the Panthera platform will reportedly be co-developed with automotive supplier Magna, which also builds the I-Pace.

Jaguar XJ teaser photo

It's a major change of course from the cancelled electric Jaguar XJ sedan, which was tipped to use a platform developed entirely in-house. However, Panthera-based vehicles will be built at a JLR factory in Solihull, England, according to the report.

Magna has already shown how it could effectively evolve the I-Pace platform, which was originally designed for a single vehicle rather than a whole family, so it could include some of those upgrades in the Panthera platform. The company is also building—and helping engineering—the upcoming Fisker Ocean.

JLR has also emphasized that it wants to lighten its upcoming EVs, with more aluminum and carbon fiber, so expect those materials to figure heavily in the Panthera platform.