We take a first drive in the Cadillac Lyriq, and GM confirms Plug and Charge convenience for all its EVs. VW reveals its ID.Aero electric sedan. And Ford recalls the F-150 Lightning over tire pressures. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a review of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq EV, we found this electric SUV to be a great first step in charting the GM luxury brand’s full portfolio of electric vehicles. Even in single-motor form it’s an impressive performer—especially so in its ride and handling.

Some Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickups are being recalled for an issue affecting tire pressure—and specifically, the vehicle’s tire pressure monitoring system. An over-the-air fix is on the way, but if you check your pressures the old-fashioned way you can’t go wrong.

GM has announced that it’s adding Plug and Charge capability across its entire lineup of EVs, starting with the charging network EVgo. And yes, that includes the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV. Ford, Mercedes, Porsche, Lucid, and VW are already among the automakers who have adopted the tech in some form—making redundant separate apps, cards, or fobs.

Volkswagen on Monday revealed the ID.Aero concept—true to its name, a very aerodynamic sedan that’s U.S.-bound and could return about 300 miles of EPA range judging by its WLTP results. The roomy-looking Aero will be one of the largest models built on VW’s MEB platform, along with the ID.Buzz van.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter