General Motors is adding Plug and Charge capability across its entire lineup of EVs, allowing drivers to start a charging session simply by plugging in.

Plug and Charge is supported on multiple North American public charging networks, GM said in a press release. But drivers must still have an account with the EVgo network, as well as an active OnStar account and the MyChevrolet, MyCadillac, or MyGMC app for those brands. Buick doesn't currently sell an EV in the United States; its first will arrive here in 2023.

After a one-time activation, drivers can plug in and start charging with no additional steps needed, according to GM. Drivers' accounts will be automatically billed for each charge.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Ford, Mercedes, Porsche, Lucid, and VW all have Plug and Charge now, for compatibility with Electrify America. It's one of many steps toward greater interoperability in a national charging network—or at least the sense of it. The need for drivers to deal with separate apps, cards, or accounts for different networks can make charging a frustrating experience.

GM is catching up by adding Plug and Charge to existing models and promising the feature for future models. That includes everything from the GMC Hummer EV to the Chevrolet Bolt EV, plus upcoming models like the Chevy Blazer EV and Equinox EV, as well as the aforementioned Buick EV.

In addition to Plug and Charge, GM has made some big commitments with EVgo. In 2020 the two companies announced a partnership to install 2,700 DC fast-chargers powered by 100% renewable energy over the following five years. GM is also aiming to install 40,000 destination chargers installed in communities, with the help of dealerships.