The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is teased. The Tesla Model Y remains the EV sales champ by a lot. Sony-Honda EVs could make money from more than just the car. And could a math model help place EV chargers? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai has teased the upcoming Ioniq 6 electric sedan in profile, calling it an Electrified Streamliner, with hints that it will be a trendsetter in both interior space and aerodynamics. Will that lead to some class-leading efficiency and range versus the Tesla Model 3?

Recent registration data rounded up by Experian Automotive, looking at the first quarter of the year, suggests that nearly a third of U.S. EV buyers are getting a Tesla Model Y. Since then, Tesla has aimed to ramp Model Y production even higher with Giga Texas online.

And the upcoming Sony-Honda electric vehicle joint venture might, as the concept vehicles suggest, produce some intriguing EVs from an entirely new brand. They also, a new report suggests, could become a moneymaking content and entertainment platform for Sony.

And researchers at North Carolina State University have come up with a mathematical model for the placement of EV charging stations that might help meet needs without straining the electrical grid. Might such a model help charging networks and public agencies pick better spots for charging stations, or will real-world needs always be different?

