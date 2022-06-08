Fisker gives a look inside its upcoming affordable urban EV. A study sounds the alarm about fast-charging reliability. A Senator's "expensive" electric car turns out to be the cheapest one on the market, and helps make a point. And higher coal prices are helping clean the grid. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

An interior sketch of the Fisker Pear urban EV shows that the electric automaker plans to make the most out of interior space and outward visibility in this $29,900 Ohio-made electric car, which could return up to 310 miles of range.

The “expensive” electric car that Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow was reported to have driven is a sub-$30,000 Chevy Bolt EUV—and despite the misrepresentation by a major news outlet, she managed to underscore a money-saving point about EVs.

A California study points to some serious reliability issues in DC fast-charging infrastructure for one of the nation’s largest EV markets. It underscores that networks’ definition of uptime for hardware may differ dramatically from reality.

EVs might potentially get cleaner along with the grid this summer. Price hikes for coal and natural gas will cause the grid mix to lean more toward renewable sources over the next few months, the U.S. EIA anticipates.

