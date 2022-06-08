Fisker on Wednesday revealed a new interior sketch of its Pear Urban EV, as well as more information about the layout and features of this compact electric vehicle, which is anticipated to be delivered in 2024.

The company now calls the Pear—technically an acronym for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution—a “sporty crossover” that is smaller than its Ocean SUV. The newly released image makes clear that the interior follows an entirely new concept than the Ocean.

With a uniquely contoured windshield, upright seating, and low-set dash, it appears that this model will make the most of space and outward visibility. Fisker says that the beltline and side window areas are extremely low, with a “wraparound” windshield.

The company also claims that the Pear will offer a so-called Fisker Houdini trunk, which is “an alternative to traditional rear cargo hatches.” It will also feature a SolarSky panoramic roof that adds range to the battery.

2023 Fisker Ocean prototype

Although it’s hard to tell what’s what of the interface as of yet, a version of FIsker’s pivoting screen (above) might also be offered here.

Single-motor rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions of the Pear will be offered with two different battery packs and a larger Hyper Range targeted at more than 310 miles.

Fisker says that the Pear won’t be fully revealed until the second half of 2023, ahead of plans to build the model at a plant owned by Foxconn, which was confirmed last month to be at GM’s former Lordstown, Ohio plant. The Pear project was first announced in May 2021.

2023 Fisker Ocean

In all, Fisker claims that it now has more than 3,200 reservations—for a car it hasn’t yet entirely defined or fully shown. Fisker also confirmed that it now has more than 50,000 reservations for its Ocean SUV, still due to start at $37,499 and be produced by Magna in Graz, Austria, starting on November 17. The company also plans a flagship electric sports car for 2024.