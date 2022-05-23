EV adoption has helped avoid 3% of global oil demand. Shoppers aren’t trusting Tesla as much as traditional automakers, but EV options are lacking. We look at a recycled recycling truck—electric, of course. And a recall of the Mach-E is another testament to the effectiveness of over-the-air updates. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford is recalling a small number of Mach-E electric SUVs for a software-related issue related to some of its safety systems. But by the time Ford mails out traditional recall notices, many owners’ cars will already have the recall remedy, over the air.

In the U.S., Europe, and elsewhere, electric vehicle adoption has been helping ease the pinch created by sanctions throttling Russian oil exports, in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. EVs have helped avoid 3% of global oil demand, with electric two- and three-wheelers and plug-in hybrids part of it.

The UK firm Lunaz, known for its stellar electric restorations of classic Jaguar, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce models, has revealed what it calls the world’s most advanced upcycled electric vehicle—and it’s an electric trash truck. It claims an 80% reduction in embedded carbon due to the manufacturing stages, while efficiency should be comparable to a new electric truck.

And according to a survey from a leading consulting firm, general-market shoppers are more likely to trust established automakers over Tesla or newer EV startups like Rivian. That said, the current crop of EV products falls short on expectations.

