The Mercedes Vision AMG concept shows a glimpse of AMG’s all-electric performance car future, while the Renault Scénic Vision concept claims to cut the carbon footprint while mixing in a fuel cell. And might GM electric trucks get two charge ports? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

This morning, we reported on something GM hasn’t teased since the era of the original Chevy Volt concept: dual charge ports, here for fast-charging electric trucks. In a recent GM patent filing, it proposes a dual-port setup that could make the most of a double-layer pack like that in the GMC Hummer EV or upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV. Furthermore, it could allow electric trucks to charge other EVs during fast-charging.

The Mercedes Vision AMG concept is a fast four-door EV that gives a glimpse of AMG’s future—both in design and tech. We see more than a hint of the recent Mercedes EQXX concept, but drawn into a performance car. AMG also verifies that it will be the first production model on a new platform exclusive to the German performance brand.

The Renault Scénic Vision concept may borrow the name of the bulbous Euro-focused people-mover that arrived in the 1990s, but it’s all about the future inside—with a 16-kw hydrogen fuel-cell range extender supposedly enabling nearly a 500-mile range for a vehicle carrying a battery equivalent to what’s used in the base Nissan Leaf. Sustainability is the theme, and Renault argues that the propulsion combination greatly cuts the carbon footprint of the product.

