Honda has released a sketch of its upcoming fully electric SUV, to be called Prologue and arriving in 2024.

Honda points to the smooth design as representing “the clean, simple and timeless values of the global Honda design direction, together with a long wheelbase, shorter overhang and strong stance outfitted with a capable tire.” It notes that the mid-size electric SUV was designed in Los Angeles in collaboration with a team in Japan.

With the perspective of the rendering shown a bit distorted, it’s difficult to trace the Prologue’s profile. Slimmer headlamps wrap into the beltline, and while Honda notes a strong hint of the Honda e small electric hatchback in front, we’re not seeing it.

Honda future dealership design for selling EVs - 2022 Honda future dealership design for selling EVs - 2022 Honda future dealership design for selling EVs - 2022

It’s working with dealers on “a tiered approach” for updating them for EV sales, based on the potential EV sales in local markets. It’s not clear whether that refers only to how it prepares its dealers, or whether it means it will only offer EVs in states where it might see an advantage. The company plans to sell 500,000 EVs in the U.S. by 2030.

The Prologue will be based on GM’s Ultium electric vehicle platform, providing large-format pouch cells, a wireless battery management system, a suite of GM-designed motors, and heat-pump technology. GM will assemble the Prologue and an upcoming Acura electric SUV. The Acura is expected to be assembled in Spring Hill, Tennessee, alongside the Cadillac Lyriq, but the companies haven’t yet announced a location for the Prologue.

Honda calls the Prologue its “first volume Honda EV,” and notes that Honda-engineered EVs will start arriving in North America in 2026. In West Coast states Honda previously sold the Fit EV and the Clarity Electric models, as well as the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and Accord Plug-In Hybrid.

Separately, Honda plans to start production and sales on a new series of affordable EVs co-developed with GM in 2027.