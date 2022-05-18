The electric G-Class will get energy-dense batteries. Federal hydrogen hubs should get more scrutiny over how they're making hydrogen, experts say. And does the Ford Escape PHEV deliver an experience that makes sense next to Ford's excellent EVs? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid review, we found this model doesn’t offer the design- and tech-savvy of the Mach-E or Lightning—or much confidence in staying all-electric. Is it lost in the Energi era, when plugging in meant saving gas more than going tailpipe-emissions-free?

The American firm Sila will provide its silicon anode battery chemistry for the upcoming electric version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, the German automaker confirmed Tuesday. The chemistry enables higher energy density, so the rugged off-road electric SUV will be able to pack a longer range without packaging sacrifices.

And will the Department of Energy’s upcoming hydrogen hubs be as dirty as coal? A group of experts warned this week that these sites, which could help fuel trucking, industrial uses, and more, might not be so clean at all if the DOE doesn’t declare exactly what constitutes “clean” hydrogen. They’ll spend $8 billion of federal infrastructure funds.

