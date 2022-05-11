Tesla screens have been overheating. The big electric semi from Freightliner and Daimler Trucks has bowed in production form. And we drive the F-150 Lightning. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning doesn’t reinvent the pickup truck, but it makes it better by nearly every measure. In a first review of the F-150 Lightning electric truck, we found even more confidence and refinement than expected—plus some good signs for range and efficiency.

Tesla has filed recall paperwork for overheating while fast-charging—but no, it’s not what you might think and doesn’t relate to the battery pack. During charges, the “elevated temperature” of the infotainment screen can cause it to slow or restart—making some safety-critical features temporarily unavailable. An over-the-air firmware release remedies the situation, according to Tesla.

The Tesla Semi hasn’t arrived yet, but on Monday the most important all-electric semi yet for the U.S. bowed in production form. With a range of up to 230 miles but a combined weight rating up to 82,000 pounds, the Freightliner eCascadia electric semi is a full Class 8 commercial truck, albeit intended for short hauls. The company has already racked up more than a million miles on pre-production models, and it has a “holistic ecosystem” of charging and energy-storage services.

