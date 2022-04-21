Volkswagen is working on some upgrades for its mass-market MEB electric-vehicle platform. Lexus provides more production details for its RZ electric crossover. And Lincoln shows us some of its EV future in a concept vehicle. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

We got up close with a Lincoln concept that previews one of three fully electric models for the brand by 2025, with a fourth to follow in 2026. But with no interior as of yet, the Lincoln EV is far off—and it makes us wonder what happened to all the EVs from the Ford luxury brand that were supposed to arrive in the meantime.

Lexus on Wednesday unveiled the brand’s first dedicated electric vehicle. The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e is due to arrive at U.S. dealerships later this year and will offer about 225 miles of range with all-wheel drive—although with a more exciting driving experience promised versus the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra on which it’s based.

And Volkswagen is planning to enhance the MEB platform, which underpins the ID.4 and upcoming ID.Buzz, with faster charging, quicker acceleration, and more range—of up to 435 miles (by European standards), and quicker acceleration, this platform for millions of affordable EVs will keep competitive.

