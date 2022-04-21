Volkswagen plans to provide faster charging, longer range, and more power for EVs based on its ubiquitous MEB platform, the head of sales and marketing for VW's ID family of EVs said during the recent UBS Paris Electric Car Day conference.

During a presentation on the ID vehicles, Dr. Silke Bagschik said VW is aiming for 200-kw charging, a maximum range of 435 miles (WLTP), and 0-62 mph acceleration of 5.5 seconds for dual-motor all-wheel drive models.

For reference, the current VW ID.4 crossover—the only ID model currently sold in the United States—charges at 135 kw and has 280 miles of range in rear-wheel drive ID.4 Pro form. Bagschik's acceleration target wouldn't be a real improvement, however, as VW Group of America already claims the all-wheel drive ID.4 Pro can do 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds.

Planned enhancements to Volkswagen MEB platform from UBS Paris Electric Car Day, April 2022

On the European WLTP cycle, a 435-mile range would represent about a 40% boost versus the present top ID.4 ratings. VW made no disclosure of whether it also plans larger battery packs, but given the progress of battery energy density, that's a likely piece of the plan.

VW revealed the MEB platform in 2018 and then saw it as the foundation for 10 million EVs. In addition to the ID.4, it's currently used for the ID.3 hatchback and ID.5 and ID.6 crossovers sold in other markets. Ford also plans an EV for Europe based on the platform.

The recently revealed VW ID. Buzz van is among the larger vehicles to be based on the platform. Inspired by the VW Microbus, it's scheduled to go on sale in Europe later this year, but a U.S. version won't be revealed until 2023, and won't see dealerships until 2024.

On the other end of the spectrum, VW has also teased an "MEB Small" version of the platform for more affordable compact EVs. At the 2021 Munich auto show, VW showed a concept car called the ID.Life based on this version of the platform, allegedly previewing a $24,000 EV for the European market.