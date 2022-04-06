The Sono Sion solar car shifts away from Swedish production—to Finland instead. NHTSA reviews potentially fire-prone EV batteries. And Lexus sets a date for the reveal of its first EV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lexus has teased a full reveal for its RZ 450h electric SUV, in production form, for April 20—with a version of the steering yoke that its parent company Toyota has shown for international versions of the Toyota bZ4X. It also suggests that, with Toyota’s development efforts on steer-by-wire tech, it may be showing how a steering yoke could be much better than Tesla’s maligned effort.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced that it’s reviewing potentially defective batteries made by LG Energy Solution. Across likely related recalls over fire concern from GM, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Volkswagen, the federal government aims to make sure all defective batteries have been recalled—perhaps with the industry’s strangled response to Takata airbag issues in mind.

And the Munich-based startup Sono Motors announced on Tuesday that its manufacturing plans for the solar-supplemented Sion electric car have changed. With a switch of contract manufacturing partners to Valmet Automotive, the Sion will be built in Finland, not Sweden—and it happens to be the same partner due to be used by the other eagerly anticipated solar car, the Lightyear One.

