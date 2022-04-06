Munich-based startup Sono Motors on Tuesday announced a change in manufacturing plans for its solar-supplemented Sion electric car.

The startup announced in a press release that it was switching contract manufacturing partners to Valmet Automotive, which will build the Sion at its factory in Uusikaupunki, Finland. The start of production is planned for the second half of 2023, according to Sono Motors.

Valmet will produce cars at a rate of 43,000 per year, with the goal of producing more than 257,000 vehicles over a seven-year period, Sono Motors said. The company is also due to build the upcoming Lightyear One solar car, and previously manufactured the Think, the Fisker Karma, earlier Porsche Boxsters and Caymans, and a wide range of Saabs.

Sono Sion solar assisted electric car

Sono's previous contract manufacturing partner was to be Sweden's NEVS—and Saab's former Trollhattan, Sweden plant. But a recent production update was unexpectedly missing any detail about the production partner. Sono also didn't respond to requests for clarification—so this explains why.

Alongside news of the switch from NEVS to Valmet, Sono Motors confirmed plans to raise prices. The startup said it has taken over 17,000 restorations based on a 23,950 euro ($26,100) price before taxes and subsidies. It plans to raise the base price to 25,126 euros ($27,400) once it reaches 18,500 reservations.

Sono Motors cited increased costs—including higher costs for production facilities, components, raw materials, energy, and logistics—as the reason for the price hike.

Sono Sion solar assisted electric car

But the startup stands by its previous claims that embedded solar panels are worth it. Solar cells can extend the estimated 189-mile range of the Sion's 54-kwh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack by an average of 69 miles, and up to 152 miles, per week, according to Sono Motors. Owners in metropolitan areas will charge up to four times less per week than with a conventional EV of similar pack size, the startup claims.

The Sion will also be capable of bidirectional charging with an 11-kw output, allowing it to charge other EVs or power homes or electronic devices, according to Sono Motors.

Sono reconfigured the package a bit in 2021, as part of the vehicle's development. That included a shift to the current, larger LFP pack. Despite some startup shortcuts it will now end up with a development timeline rather close to that of EVs from major automakers.