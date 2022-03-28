The parent company of Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler teams up with LG for a battery plant in Canada. We look at how cobalt prices—and some bad U.S. decisions over resource control—may lead to EV-affordability issues. Toyota and Nissan are introducing more EVs just in time for buyers to claim the full EV tax credit. And is cost more important to those who currently own EVs or newbies? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

This morning we have two stories about electric vehicle affordability. Toyota and Nissan both have new, intriguing EVs due soon—the bZ4X and Ariya, respectively. But for both brands, the EV tax credit phaseout is looming in some number of months. So if you want the most affordable model, with the full $7,500 credit, get in line!

On the other side, we looked at the story behind cobalt price volatility, and how another spike in this most expensive material needed for EVs threatens their affordability. Did the U.S. let its control of this resource lapse over oil?

We also reported on a recent study that considered future EV purchase intent not just for existing EV owners but “intenders” who don’t currently own one—and it found cost and convenience as higher priorities for the intenders.

And Stellantis and LG Energy Solution last week announced plans for a Canadian joint-venture battery plant. It’s the first large-scale venture for the automaker in North America and, with plans for up to 45 GWh annually, would have the capability for hundreds of thousands of EVs annually.

