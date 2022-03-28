Stellantis and LG Energy Solution on Wednesday announced plans for a Canadian joint-venture battery plant—the automaker's first large-scale battery venture for North America.

To be located in Windsor, Ontario, $5 billion Canadian ($4.1 billion U.S.) plant is scheduled to start producing batteries in 2024, and will have an annual manufacturing of 45 GWh, Stellantis said in a press release.

The battery plant is a step toward Stellantis' goal of 50% battery-electric sales in the U.S. and Canada by the end of the decade. It's also the first manifestation of the "American-made" battery production that Stellantis confirmed several months ago.

Chrysler Airflow concept

The Canadian battery plant complements a battery joint venture for Europe involving Mercedes-Benz and Automotive Cells Company (ACC), which was formed by Stellantis predecessor PSA Group and France's TotalEnergies (with Mercedes as a partner). Stellantis and Mercedes have also both invested in U.S.-based solid-state battery firm Factorial Energy.

The selection of Windsor as the site all but confirms the existing Stellantis assembly plant in the Canadian city as the production location for Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, and/or Dodge EVs. Stellantis has teased EVs for each of these brands, as well as dedicated EV platforms allowing up to 500 miles of range.

An electric Ram 1500 pickup and Dodge muscle car are part of the plan, both due by 2024. Jeep's first EV is scheduled to arrive in 2023, to be followed by multiple models for global markets. One of these upcoming Stellantis electric models might also be from Chrysler. Its Airflow concept marks an electric start—and, perhaps, a brand revival.