We drive the Nissan Ariya electric crossover and preview its clever all-wheel-drive system. Electrify America looks at an upscale future for EV charging. And pricing has been revealed for the Polestar 2, and it’s well below that of the Tesla Model 3 when you consider the EV tax credit. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Polestar 2 is more than a hatchback alternative to the Tesla Model 3. In base single-motor form, it now has a U.S. price—and it undercuts the base Model 3 while offering a similar driving range.

Electrify America has released a design vision of its future charging stations, and it’s very upscale compared to today’s Walmart parking lots. Think customer lounges, valet services, and solar canopies, with more safety and lightning. It plans to preview these ideas in 2022 and 2023 in “flagship” sites in California and New York.

Yesterday we brought you a preview drive of the 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover and found that it essentially reboots the brand’s EVs moving forward—with a distinctive look and feel, tidy handling, and a spacious, quiet interior. This model stands out from two market positions—with a $40,000 base price and with top-tech dual-motor versions offering e-4orce all-wheel drive. Today we revisited that clever e-4orce system, which aims to do more than just boost traction and stability. Your passengers may thank you.

