Ford on Monday published EPA-estimated range numbers for the 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. While these numbers are only estimates, they indicate the Lightning will have somewhat more range than Ford previously promised.

With the optional 131-kwh extended-range battery pack, the Lightning will have 320 miles of range in XLT, Lariat and fleet-only Pro trim, according to Ford. That's better than the "up to 300 miles" Ford discussed when it unveiled the Lightning in 2021. That range estimate shrinks to 230 miles with the 98-kwh standard-range battery pack.

The high-end F-150 Lightning Platinum, which is only available with the extended-range battery pack, gets a 300-mile range estimate. That exceeds the 280-mile estimate mentioned when Ford first revealed Lightning battery pack details in December 2021.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro

Ford has said that on a 150-kw DC fast-charger, the Lightning will go from 15% to 80% in 41 minutes with the extended range pack, or 44 minutes with the standard-range pack. On an 80-amp Level 2 charger, it will be able to recover up to 30 miles of range per hour with the larger battery pack.

The Lightning will also be one of the first vehicles in the United States to offer vehicle-to-vehicle charging, thanks to built-in bi-directional charging capability. With the right Ford-provided hardware and a compatible home installation, the Lightning can also provide backup power for the home, the automaker has said.

In a first ride in the truck, we witnessed the finesse and quiet that its dual-motor powertrain offers. So we're eager to get some seat time in a Lightning once production starts later this year.