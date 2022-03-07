Volvo is giving its XC40 Recharge a refresh in Europe. Police departments aren’t excluding EVs, but they’re not seeing the right package in an EV. Ford might attempt to keep its dealerships to a set price on its electric vehicles. And which gasoline-fueled models get 50 mpg for less than $30,000? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Will Ford’s recently announced business split into EV and non-EV units lead to direct sales to consumers? A recent report, citing CEO Jim Farley, underscores that the answer to that is no, but the policies are still evolving. It could likely mean non-negotiable prices for Ford EVs plus less dealer inventory.

In Europe, the Volvo XC40 Recharge has received smoothed-over styling that more closely aligns it with the look of the C40 Recharge and its swoopier roofline. That market also now gets base single-motor versions of both Volvo EVs. U.S. changes haven’t yet been confirmed.

Police departments across the country are looking for ways to electrify their fleets, but as of yet there are few options. A recent report on the experience points out how while EVs would do the job just fine, the market lacks upfit EVs ready and equipped for police duty.

And for those who for whatever reason can’t shift to a plug-in vehicle, gas-price concerns loom large in the coming weeks and months. We recently updated our roundup of the 8 affordable cars topping 50 mpg.

